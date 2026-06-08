THANE: A Kalyan-Dombivli builder, who had been absconding for nearly two years in connection with multiple cases of alleged illegal construction and forgery, was arrested on Saturday after police found him hiding inside a cupboard during a raid in Kalyan West. Absconding builder found hiding in cupboard

Salman Dolare, 40, was arrested from a flat in Khotal Manzil building in the Doodhnaka area.

According to police, Dolare is accused of constructing unauthorised buildings on government-reserved plots using forged documents. A total of 12 criminal cases have been registered against him at the Bazarpeth and Mahatma Phule police stations. Despite repeated police efforts, he had been evading arrest for nearly two years.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the flat where Dolare was believed to be hiding. Although he was not initially found, officers discovered him hiding inside a cupboard during a search of the premises.

Dolare and his associates are under investigation for several projects, including Yusuf Heights and Mariam Tower, which are alleged to have been constructed on reserved plots using forged documents.

Police said his arrest could help uncover the wider conspiracy behind the projects and the role of others involved. Authorities are also probing the theft of files related to the projects following a complaint lodged earlier by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

“During the joint operation, Dolare was arrested,” said Baliramsingh Pardeshi, senior police inspector of Mahatma Phule police station.