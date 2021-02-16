Accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway leaves 5 dead, 5 injured

Five people died and at least five others were injured in a five vehicle pile-up on Mumbai-Pune expressway in Raigad in the early hours of Tuesday. The accident took place near Khopoli around 12.45 am, the police said.

Among the deceased were veterinary medical officer of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Dr Vaibhav Jhunjhare, 41, his mother Usha Jhunjhare, 63, wife Vaishali Jhunjhare, 38 and their minor daughter. The copule’s 11-year-old son also suffered injuries. Apart from the Jhunjhare family, 48-year-old Manju Nahar also died in the accident but it is still not clear which vehicle she was travelling in.

The police said Dr Jhunjhare had gone to his native place in Solapur with his family a few days ago. They were returning to Navi Mumbai in their private vehicle when they met with the accident.

“The exact cause of the accident is not clear yet. There was a trailer, a truck, and three cars in the pile-up. Four people died on the spot, while one died later in the hospital. Those who suffered injuries were rushed to a hospital near Panvel,” said a police officer.

A case will be registered against the truck driver at Khopoli police station of Raigad district.