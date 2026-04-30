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Activities that generate foul smell must be shifted 500m away from residential areas: Shinde on Kanjurmarg dump

Dy CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday ordered that waste processing activities which generate foul odour must not be carried out near residential areas

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 06:26 am IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha
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Mumbai: Days after the Bombay High Court warned that it would order the closure of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground over the state’s failure to curb pollution and hazardous methane emissions at the site, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday ordered officials to shift activities generating foul odour at least 500 meters away from residential areas.

Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground - Photo by D. Stalin 31.10.12

“Residents should not suffer due to foul odour. All high court guidelines must be followed strictly. Bamboo plantation should be undertaken on a large scale to develop a thick green forest, which will help in controlling the spread of foul odour,” Shinde, who also holds charge of the urban development department, told officials during a meeting at the Mantralaya.

Chief secretary Rajesh Aggarwal, additional chief secretary of the urban development department Aseem Kumar Gupta Dr Govindraj and other officials were present at the meeting.

On April 24, while hearing a clutch of petitions filed by residents of the Kannamwar Cooperative Housing Society in Vikhroli, the nonprofit Vanashakti and others, a bench of justices Girish S Kulkarni and Aarti A Sathe had warned that it would order the closure of the dumping ground if the state government and civic authorities did not act immediately and take concrete steps to curb pollution and methane emissions. Advocates representing the petitioners had told the court that pollution was not only affecting the Kannamwar Nagar area which was home to 150,000 people, but also the neighbouring areas of Vikhroli, Mulund and Bhandup.

Shinde, however, emphasised that existing anti-odour measures must be implemented more effectively. The frequency of anti-odour spraying must be increased and pollution levels should be monitored more strictly, he said.

In terms of long-term solutions, Shinde ordered the BMC to expedite the waste-to-energy project. “All technical aspects should be examined and necessary steps must be taken to start the waste-to-energy project at the earliest,” he said.

 
pollution control eknath shinde
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