Adani, Ambani heirs in government’s Economic Advisory Council

Nagpur: The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) appointed by the Shinde-Fadnavis government to achieve its goal of a $1-trillion dollar economy in the next five years has Anant Ambani and Karan Adani as members. The EAC will be headed by N Chandrashekharan, chairman, Tata Sons.

The council, announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, will be a body of experts from various sectors to chalk out a policy to be implemented for the next five years. The advisory body of the 21-member body will comprise Anant Ambani, executive director, Reliance Industries Limited, representing the power sector while Karan Adani, CEO, Adani Port, will represent ports and special economic zones.

Among other members, leading industrialists such as Sanjeev Mehta, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Unilever Limited (FMCG), Amit Chandra, MD, Bain Capital (share capital from private industries), Vikram Limaye, ex-CEO of NSE (banking), S N Subramanian, MD and CEO of L&T (engineering), Dilip Sanghvi, MD of Sun Pharma (Pharmaceuticals), Anish Shah, CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra (automobiles) and Shrikant Badve, CEO of Badve Engineering (manufacturing) are part of the body.

The body has 18 members from the private sector and three principal secretary-level IAS officers as full-time members. The state government added two private members from the legal and MSME sectors at the last minute after the announcement in the state legislature.

The EAC has been constituted on the lines of the one existing in the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu. “The council will submit its report in three months from its first meeting. It will chalk out a policy comprising the steps that need to be taken to achieve the goal of a $1-trillion economy by 2027. Besides addressing issues of macro-economic significance, the council will also suggest measures to achieve sustainable development goals,” said an official from the chief minister’s office.

“The EAC will play a key role in achieving the goal of a $1-trillion economy. It will function as a private research body with a focus on issues related to agriculture, banking, engineering and education among others,” Fadnavis said in the legislative council on Thursday.

The state government has already announced the setting up of the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) on the lines of Niti Aayog to achieve rapid and comprehensive development of the state. MITRA will have two governing bodies comprising members from the private sector as well as NGOs.

