Adani floats tender to buy 1,500 MW electricity

Mumbai: Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) recently issued a tender to buy 1,500 megawatts (MW) of electricity from the open markets. Out of this, 750 MW – 51% – will come from renewable sources.

A spokesperson from AEML said, “Adani Electricity supplies around 2,000 MW of power in its licensed area and 30% of this 1,800 MW comes from renewable sources. The tender to procure 1,500 MW of power has been floated on Thursday to increase the share of renewable power in total supply to 60%.”

Currently, the AEML supplies power to suburbs (except Bhandup and Mulund) and also the satellite township of Mira Bhayander.

The spokesperson added that the procurement of 1,500 MW of power will also help them to meet rising demand in the licensed area. The city’s power demand has grown at an average of 4% over the last few years due to the rise in gadget usage and redevelopment projects.

The spokesperson further said, “Apart from reducing Mumbaikar’s carbon footprint, the power procurement from renewable sources will offer stability and visibility in tariff over a long-term horizon and will allow us to serve consumers with the most competitive tariff in the industry.”

When Adanis took over from Reliance Energy, the power used from renewable sources was just 3%, a power expert said on the condition of anonymity. AEML is aiming to increase it.

“Thermal energy is prepared from coals and the recent coal shortage has crippled India’s power sector. Prices of coal and its availability have a relation and a direct bearing on the cost of power. Hence, renewable sources are better and they also don’t create pollution,” the expert said.

The expert added that Mumbai would be the only city in India where the majority of power will be from renewable sources.