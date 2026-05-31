MUMBAI: A 26-year-old unemployed man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his four-year-old son at their home in Powai’s Gautam Nagar area after the child repeatedly asked for milk, police said.

Addict father kills four-year-old son for repeatedly asking for milk

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The accused, Rajesh Prakash Singh, allegedly banged the child’s head on the floor in a fit of rage on Friday morning, leaving him unconscious and bleeding, police said. The boy, Yash, was later declared dead by a doctor.

According to the Powai police, Singh had been unemployed and addicted to drugs. His wife had left him around 15 days ago following a dispute, after which he had been taking care of the child alone.

Police said Yash had developmental issues and was unable to walk properly despite being four years old.

After the incident, Singh allegedly called his sister, Leela Singh, claiming the child was unwell and unresponsive. Relatives rushed to the house and took Yash to a doctor, who declared him dead.

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{{^usCountry}} A postmortem revealed that the child died of a skull fracture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A postmortem revealed that the child died of a skull fracture. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have registered a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the Rajesh,” said a Powai police officer.

During questioning, Singh allegedly confessed to the crime, telling police he was exhausted from caring for the child alone= after his wife left him.