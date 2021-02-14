Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Admin of chat group arrested for rape in Navi Mumbai
mumbai news

Admin of chat group arrested for rape in Navi Mumbai

The accused was the admin of the group formed for social causes, while the woman was a member of the group.
By HT Correspondent, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:36 PM IST
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)

Belapur police on Saturday arrested a social activist for allegedly raping a woman from Navi Mumbai whom he met through a social messaging group. The accused was the admin of the group formed for social causes, while the woman was a member of the group.

The accused has been identified as Bapu Patil, 39, a Solapur resident and admin head of World Maratha Organisation. He met the complainant two years ago and asked her to handle group activities in Navi Mumbai. The two were in constant touch over different activities of their group.

A police officer said, “During the lockdown, he shared his financial problem with the complainant, following which she lent him 72,000. In January, the accused asked her to meet in a hotel in Belapur to return her money. He also asked her to attend a conference in the hotel to enhance her business skill. When the woman went to the hotel room, he allegedly raped her, clicked her pictures in compromising state, and threatened to circulate it if she complains against him.”

Senior inspector Anil Patil confirmed that Patil has been arrested under section 376 (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP