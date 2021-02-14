Admin of chat group arrested for rape in Navi Mumbai

Belapur police on Saturday arrested a social activist for allegedly raping a woman from Navi Mumbai whom he met through a social messaging group. The accused was the admin of the group formed for social causes, while the woman was a member of the group.

The accused has been identified as Bapu Patil, 39, a Solapur resident and admin head of World Maratha Organisation. He met the complainant two years ago and asked her to handle group activities in Navi Mumbai. The two were in constant touch over different activities of their group.

A police officer said, “During the lockdown, he shared his financial problem with the complainant, following which she lent him ₹72,000. In January, the accused asked her to meet in a hotel in Belapur to return her money. He also asked her to attend a conference in the hotel to enhance her business skill. When the woman went to the hotel room, he allegedly raped her, clicked her pictures in compromising state, and threatened to circulate it if she complains against him.”

Senior inspector Anil Patil confirmed that Patil has been arrested under section 376 (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code.