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Affordable housing township in Borivali gets CM’s nod

A low-income integrated township in Borivali, Mumbai, will be built on 28 acres, featuring housing, amenities, and expected completion in 3-4 years.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 06:24 am IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha
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MUMBAI: An integrated township for low-income families will be built in Borivali west, on 28 acres of land belonging to two government entities. The mega-project, to be developed at Shimpoli and mainland Gorai, is expected to be completed within three to four years.

CM Devendra Fadnavis (Hindustan Times)

The proposed township, greenlighted by the state government on Friday, will be the first such project in a metro city in Maharashtra, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U). It will be developed by the Maharashtra Housing Development Corporation (MahaHousing), whose officials made a presentation to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

Officials said the Gorai land parcel is owned by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and the Shimpoli plot by Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). Together, the land to be developed measures 28.84 acres.

Fadnavis has approved the proposal to transfer the land from BSNL and MTNL to MahaHousing at the Ready Reckoner rate, at an estimated cost of 729 crore.

The proposed township will include housing units under the PMAY, which aims to provide affordable housing to economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income groups (LIG). The initiative is expected to increase the availability of affordable housing in Mumbai’s western suburbs and will boost the state government’s efforts to expand housing access for urban residents through centrally sponsored schemes.

 
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