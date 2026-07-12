After 268 tree falls, NMMC to scientifically audit city’s trees, roll out preventive measures

NAVI MUMBAI: After 268 trees collapsed across Navi Mumbai this monsoon amid record rainfall and strong winds, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will scientifically assess the city’s tree cover and introduce a series of preventive measures aimed at reducing such incidents in the future.

Navi Mumbai, India - July 6, 2026:During heavy rainfall , a tree fell on Two car at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 6, 2026. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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The civic body’s strategy includes a citywide tree health audit, the ‘Green Path’ initiative, de-concretisation around tree bases, plantation of native species and stricter enforcement of tree protection norms, marking a shift from emergency response to scientific and preventive tree management.

“These measures will strengthen scientific tree management, reduce tree-fall incidents and help conserve the city’s green cover for the long term,” municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde said. “We want Navi Mumbai to remain both green and safe.

Deputy municipal commissioner (Garden) Smita Kale said Shinde will soon convene a meeting with environmentalists, botanists and arboriculturalists to prepare the framework for the proposed health audit before appointing a specialised agency to undertake the exercise.

The audit will examine the structural stability of trees, root condition, internal decay, fungal infections, pruning requirements and the likelihood of collapse. Officials said the civic body is also considering creating a digital database of trees to scientifically monitor their condition and maintenance history while studying the technology-based tree management system adopted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside the audit, the Tree Authority will implement the Green Path initiative by removing concrete and paver blocks around tree bases to improve soil aeration and rainwater percolation, laying mulch around exposed roots to improve soil moisture and nutrient retention, replacing hazardous trees with native species and intensifying action against developers and housing societies violating tree protection norms by concretising areas around trees or restricting root growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside the audit, the Tree Authority will implement the Green Path initiative by removing concrete and paver blocks around tree bases to improve soil aeration and rainwater percolation, laying mulch around exposed roots to improve soil moisture and nutrient retention, replacing hazardous trees with native species and intensifying action against developers and housing societies violating tree protection norms by concretising areas around trees or restricting root growth. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the NMMC, the city has received about 1,377 mm of rainfall in just over a week this monsoon compared with around 830 mm during the corresponding period last year. Officials attributed the sharp rise in tree-fall incidents to the combination of unusually heavy rainfall and strong winds, prompting the civic body to adopt a more scientific approach to tree management.

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The recent spell of rain saw fallen trees block roads, disrupt traffic, damage vehicles and public utilities, with Vashi, Nerul and Sanpada among the worst-hit areas. In one of the more dramatic incidents, a large tree crashed onto a parked autorickshaw in Nerul Sector 10, trapping two occupants before they were rescued by fire brigade personnel.

Kale said the garden department has already scientifically pruned 7,996 trees, removed 104 dry and dangerous trees after following due procedure, issued notices to housing societies found violating tree maintenance norms and spent nearly ₹83 lakh on pruning and related maintenance works.

“We maintain and prune trees throughout the year as required. Despite that, such a large number of trees fell this monsoon. We want to scientifically determine the reasons and ensure such incidents are minimised next year while safeguarding citizens,” Kale said.

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The NMMC’s disaster management department has also been responding round the clock to tree-fall incidents. Since July 3, civic teams have attended to more than 1,461 complaints relating to fallen trees and branches, clearing roads and restoring normal movement across the city.