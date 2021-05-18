Home / Cities / Mumbai News / After 3-day gap, BMC to resume Covid-19 vaccination from Tuesday
After 3-day gap, BMC to resume Covid-19 vaccination from Tuesday

The civic body said the vaccination won't take place at centres affected by the cyclone which damaged structures.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 07:50 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a release, said that walk-in vaccination will be carried out at select inoculation centres on May 18 and 19.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai, that was suspended for three days due to the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, will resume from Tuesday at select centres, the city civic body said on Monday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a release, said that walk-in vaccination will be carried out at select inoculation centres on May 18 and 19.

As a precaution after the Tauktae alert, the civic body of Mumbai had suspended the inoculation drive for three days - Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Under the influence of the extremely severe cyclonic storm, Mumbai and its adjoining districts were lashed by heavy rains and high-speed winds overnight and on Monday.

The weather system has now moved to the coast of neighbouring Gujarat.

The civic body said the vaccination won't take place at centres affected by the cyclone which damaged structures.

The list of the centres, where vaccine doses will be administered over the next two days, will be updated, the BMC said.

It said citizens above 60 years of age will be given the first dose of Covishield vaccine, whose dosage gap has been increased to 12 to 16 weeks from the earlier 6 to 8 weeks, on May 18 and 19.

