After attack from patient, Maharashtra doctors write to Fadnavis, urge action: Report

After an incident of attack on doctors in Maharashtra's Yavatmal surfaced, a group of doctors wrote to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding legal action against the offenders and the 'establishment of police chowky' in the area to curb such incidents in the future. They said they were stopping all emergency and non-emergency services from Friday to protest against such attacks.

"In view of the protest, residents of SVNGMC Yavatmal will stop all emergency and non-emergency services with effect from tomorrow," the Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors Network said in a letter on Thursday. "We urge you to take immediate appropriate action regarding the incident," they added.

Two doctors at Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College (GMC) in Maharashtra's Yavatmal were assaulted with a fruit cutter knife by a patient on Thursday. While one was attacked with a knife while being on rounds in the hospital, another suffered an injury when he came to the rescue of his colleague.

The doctors protested against this attack and raised slogans against the police in the district. Police said the accused Suraj Thakur was mentally unstable and had stabbed himself two days ago. He was arrested on Thursday night.

"Accused Suraj Thakur was admitted at Yavatmal Medical College Hospital. The accused had stabbed himself two days ago. He is a mentally unstable person. While the doctor was on rounds, the accused attacked him with a fruit cutter (Knife). The police arrested the accused last night," said superintendent of police Pawan Bansod.

(With ANI inputs)

