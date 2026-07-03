After awarding zero marks to 29 law students, MU revises results

Mumbai: A glaring lapse at the University of Mumbai (MU) left 29 final-year law students with zero marks in one or more papers in their sixth-semester examinations, forcing the varsity to revise the results after Senate members stepped in.

The students, from the university’s three-year LLB programme, discovered that they had been awarded zero or unusually low marks despite having attempted most, if not all, questions. (Hindustan Times)

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The students, from the university’s three-year LLB programme, discovered that they had been awarded zero or unusually low marks despite having attempted most, if not all, questions. The errors came to light after they asked to see their answer sheets.

In some cases, the answer sheets had not been checked at all. In others, only a few answers had been checked, students said. One student who had attempted every question said that only three of their answers were checked, resulting in a score of nine marks.

“When the results for the semester came out, we were very surprised. I got zero marks in some subjects. When I asked to see my answer sheets, I found that the teacher had made a lot of mistakes,” said another student, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} A third student said, “It was not possible for me to get zero marks when I had done well in the first five semesters.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third student said, “It was not possible for me to get zero marks when I had done well in the first five semesters.” {{/usCountry}}

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The students said they were worried that these incorrect results would jeopardise their chances of getting admission to postgraduate law courses, even if they did well in the Common Entrance Test. Some also feared they would lose an academic year.

The affected students first approached officials of the university’s Examination and Evaluation Board, but claimed they did not get a proper response. They then approached Yuva Sena (UBT) representatives and University Senate members, who raised the issue with the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Ajay Bhamre, and demanded an immediate re-evaluation of the answer sheets.

Bhamre then directed the Examination and Evaluation Board to re-evaluate the answer sheets. The review was completed within 48 hours, following which the university issued revised results on Thursday evening. “We rectified the results of these students on July 1 and uploaded them on July 2 on the portal,” said an MU official.

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Pradeep Sawant, a Senate member, said it was a “serious matter” when students get zero marks and do not get any help even after approaching senior university officials. He urged Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni to take action against those responsible for the lapses.