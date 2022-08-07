After death of stuntman on local train, GRP starts crackdown against violators

Mumbai: A week after a 24-year-old man died as a result of touching the overhead wire while riding on the rooftop of a local train, the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials will now prepare a list of spots where youngsters perform stunts to prevent fatal incidents.

The overhead wires of the suburban local network carry high voltage electricity of 25kv/50 Hz.

The officials say there will be a crackdown on train surfing and other acts, including clicking selfies while hanging from the train, walking on the tracks and riding rooftops.

“We have started a special drive to identify locations, especially on the Harbour line, where stunts are performed frequently and have also sensitised the front-line staff like the RPF personnel to report such incidents even if they are cases like hanging outside from train or trying to touch poles while travelling,” said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO Central Railway.

Performing dangerous stunts, like travelling on rooftops on local trains, resumed in 2022 after a gap of two years of the pandemic.

According to available data, the GRP has registered five cases of stunts from January to July this year. “In 2020 and 2021, there were zero cases of stunts as the trains were mostly shut for ordinary people and even after the trains resumed, the vigilance by the police had prevented the people from performing stunts,” said Sachin Kadam, a police officer from GRP.

In 2019, the GRP registered 22 cases of dangerous stunts during the same period (Jan to July) under section 156 of the Railway Act.

In 2019, the railway police force had taken action against 499 commuters for travelling on rooftops which were reduced to zero, owing to their special drive to penalise people performing dangerous stunts.

Shivaji Sutar added that as part of their efforts to curb such incidents, they are putting up informative posters on trains and stations to make people aware of the dangers involved in getting close to the overhead wires.

The officers also said that mostly the stunts are performed by school and junior college students, and teenagers and since the schools and colleges were closed, the stunts were far less during the pandemic.

The GRP officials said that despite continued announcements by the railways, the commuters continue to take risks and perform dangerous stunts which prove fatal many times. “We are vigilant and even get complaints from commuters, who witness stunts. In January, we registered a case after a commuter reported a stunt being performed between Kandivali and Borivali stations. The instances are, however, rare as even the people are aware of the dangers involved.”