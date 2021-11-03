After delay in results, undergraduate medical aspirants await AIQ, state quota admission details

After facing weeks of delay to finally get hold of their results, undergraduate (UG) medical and dental aspirants are now worried about the slow pace at which admissions to state quota is underway. While the first round of admissions will have to start for the all-India quota (AIQ) seats, students and parents have highlighted how the state common entrance test (CET) cell has only now started the college registration process, which otherwise is completed before results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exams are released.

“Admissions to the 15% AIQ seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), but admissions to the 85% state quota seats are conducted by state CET cell and as yet, we have no information about seat matrix. The further this process gets delayed, the amount of time we get to pursue our education also gets curtailed,” said a UG medical aspirant.

NEET UG results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 1 this year, after weeks of delay due to a stay from the Bombay high court. As per figures shared by NTA, 15.44 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG exam held in pen-and-paper format across the country on September 12. Of the 15.44 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 8.7 lakh candidates cleared the exam. This includes 3.75 lakh male and 4.94 female candidates and 8 transgender candidates.

The state CET cell on November 1 released a circular inviting medical and AYUSH course colleges to complete the registration process. This includes colleges updating college info (if any), updating intake capacity and uploading all necessary permission letters. Following this process, the CET cell then releases a seat matrix and list of registered colleges for students to choose from at the time of filling their registration and choice filling forms.

“Both the all-India and state admission rounds are looking lax at present; no brochures or seat matrix has been released. Even a basic circular on online registration for students has not started as yet. Students will end up losing some precious academic time because of all this delay,” said Sudha Shenoy, parent and activist.

