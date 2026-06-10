MUMBAI: Former Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) commissioner and administrator Dilip Dhole, who is already enmeshed in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe, is now likely to face an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation in connection with a hoarding contract case which allegedly caused losses of crores of rupees to the civic body. After ED probe, former Mira-Bhayander commissioner could now face ACB case

The MBMC general body, which recently passed a resolution recommending that the case be handed over to the ACB, stated that Dhole had a nexus with the contractor. “The case needs to be thoroughly investigated, along with the other cases already under probe by investigating agencies.” the resolution stated.

The MBMC had invited tenders in June 2022 for the installation and management of 10 hoardings for a period of three years. The tender was awarded to a firm which submitted the highest bid, offering the MBMC an annual revenue of around ₹11.69 crore against its reserve price of ₹4.28 crore. However, the tender was cancelled after the elected body was dissolved, and Dhole was also appointed administrator. He cited procedural reasons for cancelling the contract.

Subsequently, Dhole awarded a 10-year contract at ₹51.76 crore for dozens of advertising locations. The general body has alleged that it was awarded at a substantially lower value than what could have been realised through competitive bidding.

MBMC mayor Dimple Mehta said that an internal committee was ascertaining the losses caused due to Dhole’s move. “He took several such decisions because of which the corporation sustained huge losses, leaving little money for development works,” she said. “Once we quantify the losses, the matter will be handed over to the ACB.”

Civic officials cited the ongoing BJP-Shiv Sena power struggle as another factor. “The resolution passed by the BJP-led general body is believed to have a political angle,” said an official. “Dhole is allegedly close to Eknath Shinde while the corporation is now under BJP rule.” However, Mehta denied this. “Corruption is above political considerations, and the investigation is being pursued in the interests of the MBMC,” she said.

In August 2023, the government removed Dhole from the post of MBMC commissioner after the ED summoned him in connection with the ULC scam where he allegedly acquired multi-crore properties through shell companies and benami persons. When contacted, he claimed the work order had been issued much after he was transferred. “Secondly, the records show that the tender has helped the corporation gain more revenue,” he said. “The urban development department, in a reply in the assembly, had said that there was no loss to the corporation due to this tender.”