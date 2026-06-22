THANE: After a series of fatal road accidents on key highways and mounting concerns over worsening congestion, the Thane Rural police have set up a dedicated traffic branch for the first time since the creation of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate in 2020.

After fatal crashes, Thane Rural gets dedicated traffic police unit

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The newly constituted unit, comprising 45 personnel drawn from various police wings, will oversee traffic management across more than 2,000 sq km under the Thane Rural jurisdiction. The force has been deployed across 11 police stations covering Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ganeshpuri, Kulgaon, Kasara and Murbad, and will monitor major routes, including the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg, Mumbai-Vadodara-Delhi Highway and Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

Since the MBVV commissionerate was carved out six years ago, traffic regulation in Thane Rural had been left to local police stations already stretched with law-and-order duties. The absence of a dedicated traffic wing often resulted in delayed response to accidents and hours-long traffic snarls at critical highway junctions. Poor enforcement also encouraged rampant traffic violations and overspeeding.

Improved road infrastructure in recent years has further fuelled speeding, contributing to a rise in fatal crashes. Two major accidents on the Kalyan-Murbad Road in April and May this year alone claimed at least 20 lives, intensifying demands for a specialised traffic unit.

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{{^usCountry}} Advocate Jitendra Joshi, a Titwala-based activist who has been pursuing the demand for six years through representations to the Director General of Police and state authorities, said the rural police force was severely understaffed and often had to divert personnel from other duties to clear jams and manage accidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Advocate Jitendra Joshi, a Titwala-based activist who has been pursuing the demand for six years through representations to the Director General of Police and state authorities, said the rural police force was severely understaffed and often had to divert personnel from other duties to clear jams and manage accidents. {{/usCountry}}

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“In the last decade, areas such as Bhiwandi, Titwala, Vasind, Ganeshpuri, Kasara and Badlapur have witnessed tremendous growth in population and vehicle numbers, leading to chronic congestion and indiscipline on roads. Dedicated traffic personnel will bring much-needed relief to commuters and transporters,” Joshi said. He added that a separate senior officer and a dedicated traffic control room are still awaited, with personnel currently operating from local police stations.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anmol Mittal said the newly formed unit will be equipped with breath analysers and interceptor vehicles and will work in coordination with the Highway Safety Patrol to enforce traffic rules and ensure safer movement on major highways.