After residents complain of foul smell, 15 empty chemical drums found near drains

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the police on Tuesday night found 15 empty chemical drums near the drains at Dombivli’s Khambalpada within the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) limits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The action followed a complaint of foul smell by the residents. They also claimed that the water in nullahs had turned white as a result of the discharge of untreated effluents into them.

On Wednesday, the MPCB filed an FIR at Tilak Nagar police station.

“After the residents complained, we conducted an inspection and found the empty drums of chemicals. We then lodged a police complaint,” Upendra Kulkarni, MPCB’s sub-regional officer, Kalyan division, said.

Senior police inspector Ajay Afale said, “Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against unknown persons and a team has begun a search for the accused.”

This is not the first time the Khambalpada residents have raised the issue of foul smell. Earlier, people had taken to the streets and demanded action in this regard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kalu Komaskar a resident and social activist, said there should be a permanent solution.

“For the last two days, there have been a very bad smell in the area and people have been complaining about it. We believe the action by the MPCB and the police will discourage tankers from discharging effluents only for some time. The police should keep a watch at night,” he said.

The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case under sections 268, 269, 270, 284, 426, 431, 432, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON