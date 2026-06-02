MUMBAI: Two days after residents staged a protest outside the Intensive Critical Care Unit (ICCU) of Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital in Vikhroli over its prolonged closure, shortage of doctors and inadequate healthcare facilities, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Sunday visited the hospital and assured residents that the civic body would resolve the issue at the earliest.

After residents’ protest, mayor promises Vikhroli ICCU will reopen within two months

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On Friday, residents gathered outside the hospital’s ICCU wearing masks and demanding the immediate reopening of the 10-bed facility, which has remained shut since September last year due to air-conditioning duct work. Although the work was completed several months ago, residents alleged that the unit was never reopened, forcing critically ill patients to seek emergency treatment outside Vikhroli.

For residents who cannot afford the exorbitant fees of private multi-specialty hospitals, Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital served as the primary civic-run peripheral hospitals in the Vikhroli-Bhandup belt, it was the only accessible lifeline for affordable, quality healthcare for hundreds of thousands of low-income families and slum dwellers of the area.

During her visit, Tawde met residents and civic officials and reviewed the status of the long-pending project. She said the proposal to restart the ICCU was currently with the accounts department and would soon be placed before the civic body’s standing committee for approval.

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{{^usCountry}} The mayor assured residents that she would personally monitor the process and follow up with officials to ensure there were no further delays. According to Tawde, the ICCU is expected to become operational within the next two months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mayor assured residents that she would personally monitor the process and follow up with officials to ensure there were no further delays. According to Tawde, the ICCU is expected to become operational within the next two months. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from reopening the unit, residents also demanded the deployment of 10 doctors to run the ICU facility effectively. The issue of staffing was discussed extensively during the meeting.

Yogesh Bhalerao, activist leading the protest and working president of the Integrated Doctors’ Association, said recruiting doctors at the current pay scale remained a challenge.

“The difficulty is that MBBS doctors are reluctant to work at the current pay offered. I suggested to the mayor that BAMS, BHMS and BUMS doctors with at least two years of experience and a PGDEMS (Post Graduate Diploma in Emergency Medical Services) qualification could also be considered to run the ICCU. The response to that has been positive,” said Bhalerao.

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For years, residents have raised concerns over the lack of specialised emergency healthcare services in Vikhroli, with many saying the closure of the ICCU has only deepened the crisis. “In serious cases we go to Rajawadi Hospital, where we are told to go to Sion Hospital. During the golden hour, that delay can cost lives,” said Sanjay Yevle, a resident of Kannamwar Nagar.

Residents said the absence of a functioning critical care unit has also increased their dependence on expensive private healthcare.

Swapnil Thenge, 33, a Vikhroli resident, said his family recently faced the consequences of the lack of emergency facilities in the area.

“On Thursday, when my uncle had a medical emergency, we rushed him to a private hospital and spent ₹20,000 for two days in the ICU. If this facility opens, it will help residents during emergencies and also reduce the financial burden. Since the mayor visited, people feel relieved and hopeful,” he said.

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Healthcare infrastructure in the area has remained under strain since the original Mahatma Phule Hospital building in Kannamwar Nagar was demolished in 2017 for redevelopment. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation later shifted services to the premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in 2021 while reconstruction work continued.

Currently, hospital services are operating from only two floors of the four-storey Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital building, adding to concerns over limited healthcare capacity in the locality.