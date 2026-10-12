After six meetings with stakeholders and 35,500 emails, MPSC committee report expected soon

MUMBAI: While Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants continue their protest at various places in Pune against the paper leaks and other issues with the commission, the government committee headed by additional chief secretary V Radha is expected to submit its report soon.

MPSC aspirants began protesting in Pune after the drug inspector exam paper was leaked and the recruitment process cancelled. (PTI)

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The agitation against MPSC began after the drug inspector exam paper was leaked and the recruitment process cancelled. After the committee was set up, it conducted six meetings in September in Pune, Nagpur, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Konkan and Nashik with stakeholders, including MPSC aspirants and their parents. It has reportedly stated that there is scope for further strengthening provisions, including amendments in the laws, as part of the broader reform considerations for containing paper leaks. The existing legal framework for maintaining examination integrity, including the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, is also being examined.

The report is expected to mention that students in Pune and Nagpur continue to put MPSC chairperson Vivek Bhimanwar’s exit ahead of the debate on whether examination questions should revert to multiple-choice style. The state has already transferred MPSC secretary Mahendra Harpalkar but this has not settled the question of accountability for the paper leak, and aspirants say that assurances are no longer enough, a source in the committee said. Some members believe the agitation has widened from Bhimanwar’s resignation to systemic failures such as delayed exams, pending results and 70,000 vacancies in MPSC.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee, which got more than 35,500 feedback emails from nearly 2,000 stakeholders, is reportedly looking at venue management measures in order to establish uniform standards for exam centres, including infrastructure, accessibility, security and operational preparedness. It has also suggested greater coordination among the district administration, police and examination authorities and is examining measures for a structured examination calendar that will enable candidates to plan their preparation well in advance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee, which got more than 35,500 feedback emails from nearly 2,000 stakeholders, is reportedly looking at venue management measures in order to establish uniform standards for exam centres, including infrastructure, accessibility, security and operational preparedness. It has also suggested greater coordination among the district administration, police and examination authorities and is examining measures for a structured examination calendar that will enable candidates to plan their preparation well in advance. {{/usCountry}}

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The committee has suggested corrective measures to improve coordination between departmental recruitment needs and planning examination schedules. It is also undertaking a comprehensive review of the examination life cycle, including question paper preparation, moderation, secure handling and examination conduct and evaluation. Strengthening Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) forms an important part of the review.

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Sources said the committee found that the MPSC depended a lot on external vendors for IT-related services, and is suggesting that it should use government-owned IT companies. It also observed that one-third of MPSC vacancies were not filled, and needed to be done immediately.