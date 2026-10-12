Pune MPSC aspirants call off protest as Bhimanwar goes on leave till probe panel completes inquiry

The 11-day protest by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants at Pune’s SM Joshi Bridge is likely to end late on Sunday after the state government agreed to address most of their demands and agreed to send MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar on compulsory leave till probe panel completes inquiry. Pawar said the government had responded positively to the protesters’ other demands, making the chairman’s resignation the principal sticking point. (HT)

The demands included a time-bound probe into examination irregularities, withdrawal of cases against protesters and an increase in vacancies for the Group C examination scheduled for January 3, 2027.

After announcement, Bhimanwar posted on X, “The state government has announced a judicial inquiry into the MPSC paper leak case. Throughout my entire life, I have always prioritized ethics. Therefore, I have decided to go on leave during this period instead of continuing to serve in the post until this inquiry is completed. The autonomy, credibility, and interests of students of the MPSC have always been my priority, and they will continue to be so in the future.”

A government delegation led by minister Shivendraraje Bhosale held talks with protesters late on Sunday. Deputed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the delegation presented a draft outlining proposed reforms in response to 20 demands. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who led the protesters’ delegation, read out the provisions to the gathering.

The government officials said it would consider asking Bhimanwar to step aside until a committee completes its inquiry into alleged examination malpractices. Headed by retired Bombay High Court judge Dilip Bhosale, the committee is expected to complete its work within 60 days, with senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe serving as secretary.

Pawar said the government had responded positively to the protesters’ other demands, making the chairman’s resignation the principal sticking point.

“Our main demand was MPSC chairman Bhimanwar’s resignation. How long would we have fought over this issue? We could have continued indefinitely. We also have to decide how far to take this,” Pawar said, adding that the protesters had raised 15 other demands after initially focusing on the chairman’s resignation.

Calling the proposed settlement a “win-win situation”, Pawar said the government had agreed to consider the demands and set up a committee to investigate examination irregularities. Bhosale said the government would consider asking Bhimanwar to relinquish charge until the inquiry is completed.

The proposed five-member inquiry committee will examine alleged irregularities in MPSC examinations and recommend reforms. The inquiry will cover alleged paper leaks and other malpractices in examinations conducted for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Group B services, internal Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment, and the agriculture and excise departments.

The protesters have also demanded scrutiny of MPSC member Abhay Wagh’s role. Wagh held additional charge as chairman when the FDA paper leak came to light in January 2026. Pawar said Mundhe must be allowed to conduct an independent investigation without interference.

The proposed inquiry period has been reduced from 90 days to 60 days. The draft also provides for the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against agitation organisers and assures aspirants that they will not face action for participating in the protest. Police had earlier described the agitation as unauthorised and said video recordings were being used to identify participants.

On recruitment, the government has proposed doubling vacancies for the January 3, 2027, Group C examination, short of the threefold increase sought by protesters. Other proposals include a 50:50 distribution for promotions to posts such as deputy superintendent of police, changes to recruitment for technical posts, and a streamlined examination framework for agencies such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

The draft also proposes a separate commission to conduct examinations for departments and agencies that MPSC lacks the capacity to cover. Aspirants have sought an annual examination calendar announced a year in advance, along the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), with guidance from the V Radha committee.

The proposed settlement marks a shift from the protesters’ initial insistence on Bhimanwar’s resignation to a broader package of inquiry and recruitment reforms. The agitation’s formal withdrawal will depend on the aspirants’ final decision on the government’s written assurances.