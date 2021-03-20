After TTE tests positive fro Covid-19, Railways share passenger details

Days after a train ticket examiner (TTE) onboard the Pushpak Express operating between Lucknow and Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19, the railways have given details of passengers travelling on the train to the district magistrate (DM) for contact tracing.

The North-Eastern Railway on Friday stated that a list containing details of passengers travelling on the Pushpak Express has been provided to the DM in Uttar Pradesh. The data is being shared with DM of other states including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The TTE boarded the Pushpak Express from Lucknow railway station and alighted the train at Bhopal station on March 16.

Later, he boarded the same outstation train the next day and travelled back to Lucknow from Bhopal. He fell sick soon after.

The TTE was then sent to Badshahnagar railway hospital in Lucknow where he and his wife tested positive.

“The TTE and his wife tested positive. We have also conducted tests of five other people who were his close contact. List of passengers travelling on board the train has been provided to the DM.” said Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relation officer, North Eastern Railway.

Railway authorities have also started thermal screening and testing of their personnel travelling onboard outstation trains.

“We are setting up booths and are testing our personnel as well.” said a senior railway official.

The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) conducts thermal screenings on railway terminus of passengers arriving in the city from Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa and Rajasthan. Passengers found with higher body temperature have to undergo antigen tests.