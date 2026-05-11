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Agniveers to be recruited in 1,500-crore coastal security upgradation project

Maharashtra plans a ₹1,500-crore upgrade for coastal security, including new boats, drones, and hiring Agniveers, to enhance patrols along its coastline.

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:02 am IST
By Surendra P Gangan
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MUMBAI: The state government has chalked out a 1,500-crore plan to upgrade coastal security with financial assistance from the Centre. Apart from roping in Agniveers (short-term recruits to the armed forces) and Home Guards, the home department has decided to procure more state-of-the-art boats and drones for better patrolling along the state’s 720-km coastline.

Agniveers to be recruited in 1,500-crore coastal security upgradation project

The orders to enhance coastal security were given by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in a review meeting with senior home department officials and the police force on Friday. The police department apprised the chief minister of its multi-pronged plan, with a major thrust on the procurement of modern boats, including catamarans.

“More than 45 of the 58 boats deployed in coastal districts have broken down,” said a Mantralaya official. “Most of them were procured in 2009 after the Mumbai terror attacks, including 25 funded by the central government. Most of them have outlived their operational life and need to be replaced. The police department has prepared a proposal to purchase more boats for coastal patrolling and the CM has approved this in principle.”

The 1,500-crore modernisation plan is proposed to be implemented over the next five years. The state government expects the Centre to release 300 crore as part of its special funding programme for states with coastal areas. It has also sought 1,000 crore from the Centre for police modernisation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surendra P Gangan

Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

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