Abdul Sattar in legal trouble over false information in poll affidavits

Agriculture minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar has once again landed in trouble as a local court in Aurangabad has issued process against him for furnishing false information about his properties and educational qualification in election affidavits.

Nagpur: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar addresses a press conference at Vanamati, in Nagpur, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_27_2023_000254B) (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This jolt to Sattar came at a time when there are reports of reshuffle in the state cabinet.

Social activist Mahesh Shankarpelli from Sillod and Dr Abhishek Haridas from Pune had in October 2021 filed a petition in Sillod Civil and Criminal Court alleging that Sattar had given false information about his properties and education in the affidavits filed for 2014 and 2019 assembly elections.

Following a court order, the police investigated the complaint and found that there was indeed a difference between the ground information and the one given in the affidavits, Shankarpelli told HT.

Meanwhile, Sattar moved an application seeking the court’s permission to submit his response, he said. “But the court rejected his request and instead issued process against him for hiding information about his agricultural and non-agricultural land, residential and non-residential properties, and educational qualification in election affidavits he had filed in 2014 and 2019. Sattar will now have to face the trial and if found guilty, will be liable for punishment.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The process was issued under section 125 (A) of the Representation of the People Act, Shankarpelli said.

“We will submit all the proof of Sattar’s misdeeds in the court. We are confident that he will be punished by the court. Chief minister Eknath Shinde should ask him to resign,” he said, adding that the next hearing is expected in August.

While Sattar could not be contacted for his reaction, Shiv Sena MLC and spokesperson for Shinde group Manisha Kayande refused to comment saying the matter is sub judice.

The development has invited reaction from other political parties.

Ambadas Danve, leader of opposition in the council, demanded that Shinde take cognisance of the matter. “This is not the first time that any legal action is initiated against Sattar. He is a controversial minister. The CM should take action against him,” Danve, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP spokesperson Ganesh Hake said the court had only issued process and not delivered its judgement. “Besides, Sattar belongs to Shiv Sena led by the CM and as a party leader and head of government, Shinde will take a decision in this matter.”

Sattar recently courted a controversy after he used abusive language for NCP MP and Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule.