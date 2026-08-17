Potholes, loose cables, infra repairs: Mandal raises concerns to BMC ahead of Ganeshotsav

Potholes, hanging cables, unauthorised parking and traffic bottlenecks on idol procession routes have emerged as major concerns ahead of Ganeshotsav 2026, with the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti seeking urgent action from the BMC and Mumbai Traffic Police. The issues were raised at meetings with Mayor Ritu Tawde and Traffic Police Joint Commissioner Satyanarayan Choudhary on August 14.

The issues were raised at meetings with Mayor Ritu Tawde and Traffic Police Joint Commissioner Satyanarayan Choudhary on August 14. (HT Photo/Bhushan Koyande)

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The committee said it had received complaints from Ganesh mandals across Mumbai and its suburbs and sought repairs and safety measures before idol arrival and immersion processions begin.

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Potholes along several routes were among the key concerns. The committee specifically flagged the Andheri-Kurla Link Road between Marol and Ghatkopar and sought immediate repairs.

Hanging overhead cables were another major worry, particularly along routes used by tall idols. The committee pointed out that a person had died in a cable-related accident during immersion in a previous year and urged authorities to ensure that all cables are secured at a safe height.

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{{^usCountry}} Cables around the Sakinaka-Andheri signal area, including Sagar Tech Plaza and the road towards Kurla, were identified as potential obstructions to idols and procession vehicles. Parking and traffic woes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cables around the Sakinaka-Andheri signal area, including Sagar Tech Plaza and the road towards Kurla, were identified as potential obstructions to idols and procession vehicles. Parking and traffic woes {{/usCountry}}

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The committee sought special traffic arrangements at Jagruti Nagar Metro Junction in Ghatkopar West, saying the existing one-way system can cause severe congestion.

It also sought parking restrictions on the route towards Powai Lake and in Konkan Nagar-New Shyam Nagar, Safed Pool, D’Souza Compound, Bachchu Garage and Natwar Nagar Road No. 1 in Jogeshwari East.

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With the immersion lake in Aarey reportedly unavailable, the committee expects more mandals to use the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road towards Shyam Nagar Lake. It asked the Traffic Police to plan traffic movement accordingly.

The committee also requested that mandals not be stopped when their approved procession route crosses into another police station or division. It added that the entire route is submitted while seeking permission and should therefore be allowed as approved.

Structures and immersion sites

The committee drew attention to dilapidated railway bridges and other structures that could pose risks during the festival. It sought coordination between the Traffic Police and civic authorities for necessary repairs and safety measures.

It raised concerns about rainwater leaking from beneath flyovers and monorail bridges, particularly along routes in Lalbaug used for idol arrival. It also sought inspection of L-shaped traffic-control structures, iron poles and other installations that could obstruct tall idols, with temporary removal or modification wherever required.

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At immersion sites, the committee sought more toilets for women at Girgaum Chowpatty, Dadar and Juhu. The Mayor assured them that facilities for women would be increased. More lifeguards were also sought at artificial ponds and natural water bodies, where thousands of idols are immersed. The civic administration will assess the requirement.

The committee said idol trolleys often get stuck in beach sand during immersion. It was assured that steel plates would be laid properly to facilitate their movement and prevent injuries to devotees.

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Tawde also assured the committee that BMC vehicles would visit Ganesh mandaps twice a day to collect nirmalya.

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The committee raised concerns over the quality and safety of mawa used in pedhas distributed during Ganeshotsav and sought inspection of mawa brought from other states. Authorities assured it that appropriate directions would be issued. The committee added that it would hold another meeting with civic officials to review the implementation of the assurances and directions issued ahead of Ganeshotsav.