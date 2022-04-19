Ahead of monsoon, Railways to waterproof AC locals

MUMBAI In order to ensure that rain water does not create technical snags in Air-Conditioned (AC) local trains during monsoon, the Central Railway will waterproof all its AC locals.

The waterproofing is being done to ensure that rain water does not enter the electrical systems placed on the roof of the trains, along with the motor coach.

Earlier, the Western Railway had to pull back AC local train services from operations during flooding on tracks as the electrical systems were present in the underslung belly of the locomotive. However, the current ones do not have the electric systems in the underslung, and hence, flooding will not cause an issue, said an official.

“Waterproofing is done for additional safety in order to ensure that rain water does not enter during monsoon. As the electrical system is not present inside the underslung, minimal waterlogging on the railway tracks will not impact the operations,” said a senior Central Railway official.

The zonal railway has also floated a tender for the same and will begin undertaking the waterproofing work soon.

In March, a water leakage was reported by passengers travelling onboard the AC local train between Dombivli and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The train was immediately removed from service after passengers informed the railway officials.

Passenger associations have stated that the risk of electrocution during monsoon is high and with new AC trains, railways should exercise precautions.

“Monsoon in the city is very heavy. Earlier, the AC local trains were removed from service due to water logging. Water-proofing is a positive step, but railways will have to be very cautious while operating the AC local trains. A separate precautionary list should be prepared,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

In February, 34 new local train services were introduced on the Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan-Karjat-Kasara-Badlapur and Titwala railways stations.