AIMIM to launch campaign for Maharashtra municipal polls from today

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will on Saturday launch its campaign for next year's Maharashtra municipal elections with party president Asaduddin Owaisi addressing a public rally at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the rally, Owaisi will speak about the issues that are confronting the Muslim community that forms 11.54 per cent of Maharashtra’s population, the fourth-largest after Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar.

Saturday's rally comes almost six weeks after Owaisi announced the AIMIM will contest all seats in the civic polls in Maharashtra. "We will contest all seats, why not... We had a detailed discussion over candidates' selection, preparations underway...," the Lok Sabha MP told reporters in Aurangabad.

The AIMIM was denied permission to hold a rally at Mumbai's BKC on November 27 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the recent incidents of violence reported in some districts of Maharashtra.

In the run-up to the municipal elections, the AIMIM has attacked the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for joining the "communal" Shiv Sena to grab power in Maharashtra. The Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena are part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Alliance for municipal polls will be decided at local level: NCP's Nawab Malik

Addressing a party convention in Solapur last month, Asaduddin Owaisi said the Muslim community got a slap on the face from the Congress party and NCP.

"Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray decided to come together. I was urging the (Muslim) community to come together but you did not understand my appeal. Now they have come together and slapped you on the face," Owaisi said on November 23.

Hitting out at Gandhi and Pawar, Owaisi also alleged that the two leaders asked Muslims to not vote for the AIMIM, but themselves aligned with the Shiv Sena to safeguard power, properties and families.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elections to 13 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik are scheduled to be held next year.