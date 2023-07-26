Watch: Man falls into waterfall in Maharashtra while taking selfie, rescued

A man fell into a waterfall near the Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra while clicking a selfie and was saved after a heart-racing rescue operation. A purported video of the incident, which happened on Sunday, is also going viral on social media. A purported video of the rescue operation also surfaced on social media.

The person was identified as 30-year-old Gopal Chavan, a resident of Nandatanda in Soyegaon taluka, who had gone to visit the Ajanta caves in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district with four of his friends.

After receiving the information, a police rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation, which lasted for about an hour. Chavan slipped into the gorge when he was trying to take a selfie near the Saptakunda waterfall, which divides the Ajanta view point area and the caves complex.

He knew how to swim and was able to make his way back to the shore where he held onto a stone and waited for help. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) staff and police were then informed about the incident and saved the man.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

'Man in Karnataka washed away'

Recently, several similar such incidents have happened amid the monsoon season, causing rivers and waterfalls to overflow. A similar incident had occurred the same day in Karnataka's Shivamogga, where a young man died after slipping into Arasinagundi falls while attempting to make a video. The youth was standing on the edge of the river, when he accidentally slipped and was washed away with the heavy flow of water.

Maharashtra and Karnataka are among several states witnessing incessant rainfall, which has resulted in flooding and landslide in many places. However, no relief from the monsoon mayhem is expected anytime soon. The India Meteorological Department in its weather forecast said that several states Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat will continue to see ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall over the next few days.

(With PTI inputs)

