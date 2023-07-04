‘No leader like him’: Ajit Pawar praises PM Modi, says ‘India marching ahead’

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there is no leader like him. The 63-year-old leader, who led a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) helmed by his uncle Sharad Pawar on Sunday to become deputy chief minister in the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) government, inaugurated his NCP faction's new office in south Mumbai. “The country is marching ahead under his (Modi’s) leadership. We have joined the government to support him. There is no alternative to him,” he was quoted by PTI as saying. On Sunday when Ajit Pawar was questioned why he decided to join the Shinde-Fadnavis government, he replied,"There can be no doubt that PM Modi is working towards developing the country". But this is not the first time when he has hailed the prime minister.ALSO READ: Ajit Pawar's 'exit' from Maha Vikas Aghadi, NCP: What played behind | A timelineAjit Pawar, who became the state's deputy CM for the seventh time, had praised Modi on numerous occasions while declaring that he will never leave NCP. However, on Sunday, he along with eight other NCP MLAs including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Sanjay Bansode and Aditi Tatkare took oath to join the ruling government.

Ajit Pawar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis at the event last year. (Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajit Pawar has indicated that the allocation of portfolios in the state ministry may not be announced immediately, attributing the delay to CM Shinde and fellow deputy CM Fadnavis heading to Nagpur to welcome President Droupadi Murmu who is arriving in the evening.

“We all have decided to work together. There is no question of disgruntlement,” he said on reports of Shinde faction members being unhappy about his inclusion in the government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON