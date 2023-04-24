Can Ajit break the jinx or will it be Fadnavis?

In Maharashtra’s political circles, they say that the post of deputy chief minister is jinxed. It’s a strange coincidence, but the fact is that no politician who occupied the office of deputy CM ever became chief minister later. This is now being talked about now because of speculations over senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s next political move.

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar addresses the media at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_18_2023_000118B) (PTI)

From Ramrao Adik (Congress) to Gopinath Munde (BJP) to Chhagan Bhujbal, R R Patil, Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil and Ajit Pawar (all NCP), none of the deputy chief ministers has been able to climb one more step to occupy the top office. Patil was popular and seen as CM material while Munde and Bhujbal were both strong and ambitious OBC leaders. But after the Shiv Sena-BJP lost power in 1999, Munde’s career trajectory moved to the Centre. He died in an accident before the 2014 assembly elections.

Bhujbal’s political career suffered a serious setback following allegations of his involvement in scams and his jail term. He managed to bounce back and even became a minister in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government but as of now, the chief ministership seems to be a distant dream for him.

Ajit Pawar has been deputy CM for four different terms from 2010. He has nursed the ambition to be CM for a long time and has now made it public. On Friday, he said in Pune that he could take up the top job even now. His close aides insist that the BJP could give him the post if Eknath Shinde has to go after the Supreme Court verdict on the split in the Shiv Sena. On the other hand, Ajit has given a clear signal to the party leadership that he will have the first claim on the chief ministership if the party has access to power in any political alignment.

As such, the question being asked: Can Ajit break the jinx and become CM unlike all the deputy CMs before him? Meanwhile, there is another politician who is also waiting to stake his claim if the opportunity comes: Ajit’s friend and current deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Among the lot, he is the only one who was CM earlier.

So, can one of the two friends make it to the top? Who will it be? And will they have to wait till the next assembly election?

BJP’s Maratha dilemma

The BJP’s search for a Maratha face in Maharashtra continues. The party’s strategists feel the need for a Maratha politician who can turn the Maratha votes their way. This was one of the reasons the party top brass took the surprising decision to make Eknath Shinde chief minister when he was prepared to be the deputy of Devendra Fadnavis after splitting the Shiv Sena. Ten months later, as Shinde’s fate is uncertain in the face of the imminent SC verdict and his ability to garner votes for the ruling alliance seems to be in question, the party is again looking at options.

The Supreme Court’s rejection of a petition seeking review of its earlier decision to set aside Maratha reservation has now made the BJP’s task of wooing Marathas a bit complex. The party already has a whole set of Maratha leaders imported from the Congress and NCP besides its own Raosaheb Danve, Vinod Tawde and Ashish Shelar. Some people in the party think Ajit could be a good choice as a Maratha face, given his aggressive nature and influence over young Marathas, especially in western and central Maharashtra.

However, the top brass is wary of the reaction from the Maratha community as well as the most influential Maratha leader in the state, Sharad Pawar, if there is a split in the NCP. In the 2019 polls, the narrative that the BJP was out to finish Pawar backfired in western Maharashtra and cost the party a few seats. Party insiders say this is the reason why their leaders are treading cautiously with Ajit. They would prefer the NCP joining the NDA as an ally rather than an Eknath Shinde-type coup. As it is, they are figuring out whether the split in the Sena has helped them or damaged their prospects electorally.

Certificate of integrity

Facing the heat over the death of 14 people at the recent Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony, CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced a one-member panel of additional chief secretary (revenue) Nitin Kareer to conduct a probe into the incident. Opposition leaders were not happy with the nature of the probe and wanted a judicial inquiry, but they also pointed out that they did not doubt Kareer. “He is an honest officer but it’s a government inquiry in which an officer cannot investigate the drawbacks of his seniors,” said NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Kareer, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is known for his efficient handling of the administration.

