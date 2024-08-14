Ajit Pawar's ‘mistake’ statement is his 'family matter': Praful Patel

Ajit Pawar's ‘admission’ that fielding wife Sunetra against his cousin Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha elections was a ‘mistake,’ is a ‘personal matter’ of the Pawar family, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel said on Wednesday. Praful Patel (left) and Ajit Pawar (PTI/File Photo)

Patel also stated that it would not be ‘appropriate’ for him to speak on the issue.

“It is his personal matter, his family's matter. He is a senior leader in the state (Maharashtra) and the president of our party. If he has said something, then I do not think it is appropriate for me to say anything more about it,” the senior member of the NCP told reporters.

In July last year, Pawar rebelled against his uncle and veteran politician Sharad Pawar, father of Supriya Sule, and split the NCP. He then joined Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, and was made the state's deputy chief minister.

The Election Commission recognises the nephew-led faction of the party as the ‘real’ NCP. The Sharad Pawar-led group, which functions as NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), has challenged this in the Supreme Court.

Following this split in the NCP, Ajit fielded his wife Sunetra from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, a stronghold of the family. Sule, however, defeated her sister-in-law by more than 1.55 lakh votes to win the seat for the fourth consecutive time.

On Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, likely to be held in October, Ajit Pawar called this decision to have nominated his wife against his cousin, a ‘huge mistake.’

“I love all my sisters. One shouldn't allow politics to enter homes. I made a mistake in fielding Sunetra against my sister. This shouldn't have happened. But the (NCP's) parliamentary board made a decision. Now I feel it was wrong,” he stated.

In the 2024 general elections, the Mahayuti won only 17 of Maharashtra's 48 parliamentary seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena [UBT]) won 31 seats.

(With ANI inputs)