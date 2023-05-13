MUMBAI: A four-member all women gang involved in stealing expensive and high-end designer clothes from boutiques in Mumbai was busted with the arrest of an accused on Wednesday in Mangolpuri of New Delhi.

Gang of Delhi women stealing designer clothes busted, one arrested

According to the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police, the gang used to travel all the way from Delhi in a seven-seater chauffeur-driven car.

The incident came to light after the gang targeted Naibah Fashion Store in Apeejay House of Churchgate.

According to the store owner, Rehan Netrawala, four women had visited his store on April 7. While three women kept saleswomen busy, one of the accused made away with a gown worth around ₹1.4 lakh. When Netrawala checked CCTV footage, he approached the police.

A police officer said, “We found that the vehicle used by the accused had Delhi registration. We checked CCTV footage at various toll plazas and found that the accused had left the city after committing the crime. Following orders from senior inspector Rajesh Pawar, a team headed by assistant police inspector Pravin Shinde left for Delhi.”

With the help of fastag and various challans, the police team traced the vehicle owner and through him reached one Rajbala S H Rocky, 36, of Mangolpuri.

“Rajbala was arrested and it was learnt that each member of the gang was assigned a role during the theft. While some of them keep the salesmen busy, the others steal dresses and hide the same in their salwars having a bag tied to the waist,” Shinde said.

Rajbala and her accomplices had similarly stolen dresses worth ₹7.5 lakh from a Juhu store the same day they carried the theft in the Churchgate store.

Similar cases have been reported in Kala Ghoda, Juhu, Santacruz and Khar areas. “The Juhu and Santacruz police have already sought Rajbala’s custody. We are tracing her three accomplices who have fled after the news of her arrest. We have also recovered the stolen gown,” the police added.

“We are also trying to find to whom they sold such costly dresses,” Shinde said.

