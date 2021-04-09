Ambani bomb scare: NIA court remands Vaze to judicial custody till April 23

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday remanded suspended police official Sachin Vaze to judicial custody till April 23. Vaze was arrested for his alleged role in planting an explosive-laden car outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in February.

Vaze was produced in court as his period of NIA custody ended today but the agency did not seek his further custody and pleaded that he may be remanded to judicial custody instead.

His lawyers pleaded the court that Vaze be kept in a secure cell in prison as they apprehend a threat to his life. The court noted the request.

During the hearing, the NIA brought to the notice of the court the leak of Vaze’s letter. It claimed that the letter was written while Vaze was in their custody. On Wednesday, when he was produced before the court, he was allowed to meet his lawyers for five minutes which is when the letter exchanged hands, they alleged.

The court reprimanded the defence lawyers that they were asked to follow proper procedure, but they did not.

Vaze, who was arrested on March 13, has been booked under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention)Act. Under the act, the agency can seek the custody of an accused up to 30 days which otherwise is restricted to a maximum of 14 days. Since his arrest, Vaze has been in NIA custody.

A Scorpio car that Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran had been driving for three years and reported stolen on February 18, was found parked outside Antilia on February 25. It had 20 loose gelatin sticks.

Vaze is also an accused in Hiran’s death case.Hiran, a 48-year-old auto spare parts businessman, was likely murdered and his body washed up ashore at a creek in Thane district on March 5. The murder is also being probed by NIA.

Meanwhile the special court has allowed the plea of Central Bureau of Investigation for access to NIA records of investigation into the case.