Amid Monday downpour, wall collapse kills watchman, man drowns in BKC

Mumbai: The incessant rains on Monday resulted in two deaths, the first due to a wall collapse in Malabar Hill and the second due to a drowning in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). A third person was injured when a tree fell in Parsi Wadi.

In Malabar Hill, at around 11:15am, the wall bordering the garden of Hyderabad Estate fell onto the road leading to the Godreja Baug apartment. Satish Tirke, a 35-year-old watchman for the Godreja Baug apartment died due to the impact. He was rushed to Nair Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

“The watchman would go fetch taxis for the residents of the building. He was doing that when the wall and the metal structures on top fell on him and killed him,” said Kalpana Sharma, secretary of the Malabar Apartments building beside Godrej Baug. She added that water and rocks behind the Hyderabad Estate came gushing into the road and their society, and pooled up in the area.

After the wall collapse, access to Godrej Baug was blocked till late afternoon, when the fire brigade and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cleared the debris in the area.

Sharma explained that the section of the wall which had collapsed belonged to the Public Works Department. She said that it was a raised section into which holes had been drilled to drain any accumulated water. Sharma raised questions about the nearby plot where a lot of digging and construction work has been ongoing.

At BKC, around 2:50pm, a person was swept away in a drain at Valmiki Nagar. The National Disaster Response Force and the fire brigade launched search operations to find the person but did not succeed till nightfall. The person is suspected to be 23-year-old Wardhan Anand Janjatkar.

In Parsi Wadi, Sahar Road, a tree fell on 40-year-old Jayant Gosavi this morning. He is undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital.