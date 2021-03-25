Amid pandemic, more employees prefer a hybrid model, says survey

A recent survey has found a majority of employees prefer a hybrid working model, which allows people to divide their hours between working remotely and from the office. Conducted by Paperspace India, a collective of designers and architects, the survey reported that 56% of its respondents preferred the hybrid model.

Launched today, Paperspace India is an affiliate of Paperspace Asia. For their survey, Paperspace India spoke to 610 employees and employers across the country. The findings include the observation that 63% felt returning to the office is critical for their career advancement. With reference to the hybrid working model, respondents said they felt comfortable spending an average of 2.6 days a week in the office. Male employees said they preferred to go into office 3.3 days on average while female employees opted for two days.

With the lockdown being relaxed, many companies have asked employees to resume going to office on alternate days or two to three times a week.

Kulin Kapadia, managing director, Paperspace India, said, “The natural experiment forced on the world by the coronavirus has led to organisations reimagining the future of work. Indian corporates are looking for hybrid solutions that not only help bring their employees back to offices, but also optimize real estate costs.”

The survey also found that 60% of employees would like to return to the office only if all safety protocols are in place. While 78% voiced concerns about their health after returning to the office, 41% were worried about how safe would it be to travel to office.