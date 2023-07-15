Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta poses with reptiles; photos viral

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, shared photos of her posing with reptiles on Friday, taking her followers by surprise. Two photos shared by Amruta on Twitter showed her posing with a snake and a gecko, which she captioned as “The most dangerous, poisonous and ferocious animals are only humans! FridayFeeling.”

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Soon as the photos went viral, users were quick to react to the post and its caption. While some people asked Amruta to share details of the reptiles and the backstory behind how they landed in her ‘Friday photos’, others seemed more interested in her caption.

Some of the users also seemed concerned for the reptiles and wondered if they were her pets and whether that was allowed. “Is this a pet? If it is a pet then is it right to keep these creatures? Is it dangerous for other people @MoHFW_INDIA @UNEP @PetaIndia,” a user identified as Neelesh Pal quote tweeted Amruta's post.

Amruta is a banker, playback singer, and a social worker as described in the bio of her Twitter profile. She has garnered substantial popularity on social media platforms and has a following of over 2 lakh users on Twitter. She frequently shares snippets of her events and outings, connecting with her followers.

Amruta made headlines this year in a case involving allegations of bribery, and extortion, against bookie Anil Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha. Amruta Fadnavis, in her complaint, had alleged the father and daughter blackmailed her and tried to extort ₹10 crore from her. The case is under investigation, in which a chargesheet was filed last month by Mumbai police before a special court.

