‘An opportunity for me to give Mumbai a BJP mayor’

Mumbai The newly-appointed Mumbai chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ashish Shelar, a post that the MLA has been entrusted with for the third time, in an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times has spilled the proverbial beans on BJP’s strategy for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the promise of a corruption-free governance and inclusive development, Shelar said that the party is ready to take on Shiv Sena in the upcoming poll. Here are some excerpts from the interview-

Q. You were considered for the post of state unit chief or expected to be part of the cabinet. Some people are looking at your re-appointment as a demotion.

Ans - It’s neither a promotion nor a demotion. It’s simply an opportunity for me. Party’s national president JP Nadda instructed me to take this responsibility in the backdrop of the changed political equations. I am responsible for the party to achieve its goals set for Mumbai. It is an honour for me to become the president of the Mumbai unit for the third time. It’s an opportunity to give Mumbai a BJP mayor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q. What will be your promise to Mumbaiites in civic polls?

Ans - Better administration, management and a corruption-free governance. BJP promised a safe Mumbai and eliminated gang war in just three and a half years during the Shiv Sena-BJP rule in 1995-99. Fadnavis government started the construction of nine Metro lines in just three years. Voters are fed up with corruption and family-controlled governance of the city. The city cannot be run as per the whims and fancies of a father-son duo. We are assuring citizens that we will build a Mumbai of their dreams.

Q. What type of corruption are you talking about in the Sena-ruled BMC?

Ans - There is corruption everywhere…right from contracts for road construction, waste management, sewage treatment. It amounts to about ₹1.5 lakh crore in the last ten years. They could not even scientifically make a proper dumping ground. The heap of waste at Deonar piled to such a level that the civic body had to inform the airport authority to divert flights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q. BJP was also a part of the alliance, so how can you blame Sena alone for the corruption?

Ans - It is true that we were part of the alliance but we were never given decision-making bodies like standing committees. Despite this, we kept fighting against corruption. I raised the issue of irregularities in the development of Crawford market. Our leader Gopal Shetty raised the issue of water purification.

Q. Is the battle between Sena and BJP going to be fierce?

Ans The battle will be for the benefit of the people of Mumbai. Sena will try to play the emotional card as they do not like if they are questioned on particular issues. However, we have realised our strength and in 2017, we were just short of becoming the single-largest party. We will finish this year what we started in 2017.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q. After the vertical split in Sena, there seems to be some sympathy for Uddhav Thackeray. How are you going to tackle it?

Ans - Sena has been using the emotional card in every BMC election. They rake up the issue of Marathi pride every election as they cannot speak about development. But the voters have now realised that it ultimately comes at the cost of the development of the city.

Q. What is BJP’s target in the ensuing BMC elections and where do you see Thackeray’s Sena standing after the poll?

Ans - We have targeted a thumping majority and want the city to have a BJP mayor. As far as the Sena is concerned, its number has dwindled in every election in the last 25 years. It could never achieve the majority without the help of BJP. People have realised that the Sena governance is just a sham.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q.Will BJP implement Hyderabad pattern in Mumbai civic body polls?

Ans - Mumbai will have its own pattern this election and our central leadership will actively participate in it.

Q. Will the polls be fought as an alliance with the Shinde camp?

Ans -BJP is all prepared to fight it alone, but at the same time, it is our duty to strengthen the alliance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON