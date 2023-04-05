Andheri bizman duped of 7.2 lakh while e-shopping

Mumbai: A businessman from Andheri lost ₹7.26 lakh to cyber frauds while trying to buy some equipment from the website of an international electronics company.

The victim, Ankit Sachdev, approached the Meghwadi Police Station and filed a complaint against an unknown person on Sunday.

Sachdev has a medical equipment manufacturing unit and was trying to get electronic parts for the same.

As per the police, he was making a purchase on the afternoon of February 6 from the website of the well-known electronics company, Arrow.

“My bill was around $4,813 ( ₹4,50,000). I tried to pay from my laptop first but the transaction didn’t go through. Thinking that there was some problem with my device, I tried to make the same purchase from my mobile phone,” states Sachdev’s FIR.

The transaction didn’t complete the second time either and he received a call from an unknown number, the victim told the police.

“The call got disconnected soon after I picked up the phone. Not paying heed to the distraction, I tried to complete the purchase by connecting my account with another bank. After this transaction failed, I gave up the purchase for that day,” states Sachdev’s FIR.

“He then noticed several unauthorized transactions had taken place from his bank accounts. After notifying the bank and following the due procedure with them, Sachdev decided to approach us,” said a police officer.

