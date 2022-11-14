Anil Desai to now head Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti Mahasangh

Mumbai: Two days after Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP from north central Mumbai Gajanan Kirtikar quit the party to join the Eknath Shinde camp, party chief Uddhav Thackeray has appointed Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai as chief of Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti Mahasangh (SLSM).

Kirtikar was working with SLSM, a party arm that fought for the rights of locals in banking and other sectors.

Anil Desai has been elevated to lead the organisation from his current post of general secretary. Desai said, “I will strive hard to build the SLSM and work for the Marathi manoos to get them more jobs and protect their rights.’’

The SLSM is the key organisation of Shiv Sena, and was one of the first wings of the party formed for the rights of the Marathi-speaking people in the state. Kirtikar (79) played a key role in its growth. He quit his job at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the 1990s. He said that while being in the RBI, he helped Marathi youth to get jobs through SLSM. Prior to every state and parliamentary election, the SLSM used to send their representatives to various districts for a survey and inform the Sena leadership about the mood of the people, according to party insiders.

Soon after Kirtikar decided to step down due to differences with Thackeray, the Sena (UBT) sacked him on Friday.