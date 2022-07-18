Anil Deshmukh corruption probe: CBI examines two ex-Mumbai police commissioners

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday examined former Mumbai police commissioners Sanjay Pandey and Param Bir Singh in connection with its corruption case probe against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, people familiar with the development said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pandey and Singh were examined in Delhi in connection with allegations that Deshmukh had instructed certain Mumbai police officers, including dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze, to collect ₹100 crore every month from restaurants and bars in the city, a CBI officer said. Deshmukh denied the allegations but had to step down from his post as the state home minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last year.

The federal anti-corruption agency had, on June 2 this year, filed a charge sheet against Deshmukh, his personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande. Vaze had turned approver in the case against Deshmukh.

Also Read:CBI court reject’s Anil Deshmukh’s default bail plea in corruption case

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In November last year, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Deshmukh for laundering ₹4.5 crore that Vaze allegedly collected from orchestra bar owners, and handed over to Deshmukh’s aides.

The allegations against Deshmukh were leveled by Param Bir Singh in a letter to the then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and others on March 20, 2021, days after he was sacked as the Mumbai top cop following recovery of explosive laden vehicle outside Antilia – Mukesh Ambani’s residence – and murder of a businessman Mansukh Hiren.

Deshmukh and his two aides are currently lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

During preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that the accused and others allegedly attempted to “obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of their public duties”, the CBI said in a press note in June.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was also alleged that the said accused and others “exercised undue influence over the transfers, postings of police officers”, said the press note. Further investigation was continuing in the case, CBI added.