Anil Deshmukh reaches Mumbai’s DRDO guest house for questioning by CBI

Anil Deshmukh, former home minister of Maharashtra, reached the defence research and development organisation (DRDO) guest house in Santacruz (East) around 10am on Wednesday for questioning regarding an allegation of corruption made against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 12 as part of the preliminary enquiry (PE) which was registered on April 6, a day after the Bombay high court directed the agency to probe the allegations. Deshmukh resigned from his position on April 5 after the high court order.

The CBI has questioned Deshmukh’s two personal assistants (PAs) Sanjeev Palande, Kundan Shinde, former commissioner Param Bir Singh, deputy commissioner police Raju Bhujbal, assistant commissioner of police, Sanjay Patil, former assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze and his two drivers till now. The federal agency has also questioned a few bar owners in connection with the alleged corruption case.

Singh accused Deshmukh in his letter to the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, stating that he asked Vaze and few other police officials to collect ₹100 crore per month from bars and restaurants, hotels in the city.

Singh was shunted out by Deshmukh from the post of Mumbai police commissioner on March 17 and posted as director general of the Home Guards after the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Antilia bomb scare case as well as Thane0based businessman Mansukh Hiran murder, arrested Vaze for allegedly planting an explosive-laden vehicle near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 with a threat letter. Vaze was reinstated in the police force after 17 years and was made in-charge of the crime intelligence unit by Singh.

Soon after the Antilia bomb scare case, Singh transferred the case to CIU and made Vaze the investigating officer. During the investigation, the agency allegedly found Vaze’s involvement in both the incidents.