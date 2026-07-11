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Animal feeding in IIT-B restricted to 19 spots

According to a statement issued from the institute, the guidelines, issued by its public health office, are aimed at ensuring campus safety, maintaining hygiene, and promoting responsible animal welfare

Published on: Jul 11, 2026 08:51 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has introduced a fresh set of guidelines for management of community animals on its campus, following recent wildlife-related incidents, including a leopard taking away a stray dog from a residential area. The institute has also announced strict enforcement measures and heavy penalties for violations of the new rules.

(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)

According to a statement issued from the institute, the guidelines, issued by its public health office, are aimed at ensuring campus safety, maintaining hygiene, and promoting responsible animal welfare. They have been displayed across residential areas on the campus, the statement said.

Under the new policy, feeding of community dogs and cats would be allowed only at 19 designated spots, with animal feeding completely prohibited in other areas including inside hostel premises. Only students, faculty members, staff and campus residents would be allowed to feed stray dogs and cats, alongside the agency authorised by the institute for stray animal management. Visitors, delivery personnel and contractual workers would be prohibited from feeding animals and violations would lead to cancellation of entry passes and permanent restriction from entering the campus.

To ensure compliance, IIT Bombay has introduced financial penalties for violations. Anyone found feeding community animals outside designated spots would be fined 10,000 the first time, and 25,000 for subsequent violations; repeated violations would invite stricter action.

As per the rules, campus residents must register their pet animals on the civic body’s portal and pet dogs would not be allowed inside academic buildings.

 
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