Anna Hazare declares indefinite strike from Feb 14 to oppose Maha govt’s wine policy

Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare announced on Wednesday that he will go on an indefinite strike from February 14 to protest against the Maharashtra government's wine policy, allowing the sale of wine at walk-in stores and supermarkets at an annual licensing fee of ₹5,000, news agency PTI reported.

“If the government does not roll back the decision to sell wine considering the sentiments of the workers and the people across the state, then we have to agitate...I will have to start an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 at the Yadav Baba temple at Ralegan Siddhi,” Hazare wrote in a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Hazare, a Padma Bhushan awardee, has gone on a hunger strike several times to oppose corruption in the society.

Hazare said in his letter that the Maharashtra government's decision to sell wine was taken solely given the growing revenue of the western state and the interests of wine growers and sellers.

“But the government does not seem to think that this decision can lead to young children becoming addicted, and young people and women may also suffer due to this decision,” the anti-corruption activist added.

Pointing out that two reminder letters sent to the chief minister didn’t invoke a reply, Hazare said in his letter. He said a meeting will take place at Ralegan Siddhi soon and the direction of the movement will be decided.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government said the wine policy is aimed towards ensuring a more accessible marketing channel for Indian wineries. The Shiv Sena, which is a part of the MVA, also said the policy will benefit farmers.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party too has opposed the wine policy, accusing the state government of promoting liquor in Maharashtra. However, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that wine is not liquor and those opposing its sale were anti-farmers.