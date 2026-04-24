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Another ‘godman’ in Nashik faces allegations of sexual exploitation, booked

Another ‘godman’ in Nashik faces allegations of sexual exploitation, booked

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 08:35 am IST
PTI |
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Nashik, Amid a probe into the Ashok Kharat case, the Nashik police in Maharashtra have registered an FIR against another self-proclaimed godman for alleged sexual exploitation of a 28-year-old woman.

Another ‘godman’ in Nashik faces allegations of sexual exploitation, booked

While the alleged crimes took place in 2024, the woman mustered courage after activists from the anti-superstition Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti counselled her. The woman filed a complaint on Wednesday against Maheshgiri alias Mahesh Dilip Kakde , an official said.

As per the complaint, the woman was facing some problems in her personal life, and her parents took her to a mutt known as 'Prati Gangapur' at Dharangaon village near Lasalgaon.

Maheshgiri alias Mahesh Dilip Kakde, who claimed to have divine powers, allegedly told them that she had been affected by 'Karni' and asked them to perform certain rituals, the official said on Thursday.

Later, he started sending obscene messages to the woman, took her to a lodge in Nashik city and exploited her sexually, as per the complaint.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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