Navi Mumbai

Two peddlers arrested, 650 gms of Mephedrone seized

Anti Narcotics Unit of Navi Mumbai in its another bid to curb drug menace in the city, have arrested two more drug peddlers in two separate incidents. The accused aged 49 and 37 were nabbed from Taloja on Tuesday night.

The names of the accused have been withheld on the request of the police so as to not alert the wanted co accused in the case, about their arrest. From the 49 year old accused, the police have seized about 500 gram Mephedrone (MD) worth ₹50 lakh and another 150 grams worth ₹15 lakh and a Fortuner car from the second accused. The police had received an information about the duo who were to supply the drugs to a client in Taloja. On Tuedsay evening, the 49 year old accused was first arrested from Taloja Phase I wherein he was waiting for a client in his car and at night the second accused was found at Taloja phase II.

“While the smaller peddlers usually sell 50 to 100 gram daily, these men used to sell around two kilograms of MD daily. The two are into peddling since around 10 years and are not known to each other. They have several smaller peddlers under them who then supply to their clients. These two arrested men are known to always have stock of MD with them at any point of time. We are hopeful that we would be able to get a bigger catch with the help of these accused and are working on the same. As of now we do not see any common links between the duo and are suspected to have different suppliers and clients,” police inspector Neeraj Chaudhary from anti narcotics department, Navi Mumbai said. The duo were present before the Panvel court on Wednesday and have been remanded to police custody till September 9. The case been registered with Taloja police under the sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The further investigations are being done by PI Chaudhary and his team.

