Antilia bomb scare: Pradeep Sharma again in hospital for 43 days; NIA seeks health status report

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday informed the special court that former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma is again admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune and urged the court to call for a report of his health status.

The NIA on Thursday drew the court’s attention towards Sharma and said that he was in the hospital for the last 43 days. Special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves submitted that a report must be called for on the health status of the accused and why he has been admitted to the hospital. Besides, he said, the court should also call for details of the people who all visited Sharma in the hospital. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NIA also informed the court that Sharma is allowed to meet his family members, people who are convicted in the Lakhkhan Bhaiya fake encounter killing case and some others wanted in other cases inside the hospital. The special NIA court is likely to pass orders on the agency’s plea on June 5.

NIA arrested Sharma, a retired senior police inspector, in connection with the parking of an explosives-laden SUV outside Antilia, the south Mumbai residence of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and the subsequent murder of a Thane-based car accessories shop owner Mansukh Hiran.

The NIA on Thursday drew the court’s attention towards Sharma and said that he was in the hospital for the last 43 days. Special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves submitted that a report must be called for on the health status of the accused and why he has been admitted to the hospital. Besides, he said, the court should also call for details of the people who all visited Sharma in the hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A medical report of Pradeep Sharma along with the need or necessity for his hospitalisation and how long the treatment is required for the same, may be called for from Sassoon Hospital and the list of visitors who have visited him also be called from the dean of the hospital and the jail authorities,” states the plea filed by Gonsalves in special NIA court.

While arguing, Gonsalves said, “Sharma had in July last year got himself admitted in the hospital and stayed there for 190 days. Later again he was admitted for 26 days and now he is in the hospital for the past 43 days. He is misusing the medical facility.”

He added that when the federal agency came to know about it, the investigating officer wrote a letter to the dean of the hospital to know about Sharma’s hospitalisation. The officer came to know that during Sharma’s stay in the state-run hospital, his wife and daughter came to meet him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said apart from the family members, Tanaji Desai and Shailendra Pandey, who are convicted in the Lakhkhan Bhaiya fake encounter killing case, also visited him in the hospital. He pointed out that Desai is cited as a witness by the NIA in the Antilia explosives scare case. The prosecution also claimed that some other accused also met the former encounter specialist in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Sharma, who has been acquitted in the Lakhkhan Bhaiya fake encounter case, has asked for all the documents and statements of witnesses which are recorded but not submitted by the NIA before the court. Acting on his plea, the court called the investigating officer with all the records on Monday.