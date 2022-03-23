Antilia explosives case: Court rejects dismissed policeman’s bail

Mumbai: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday rejected dismissed police constable Vinayak Shinde’s bail plea in connection with the explosives scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shinde’s lawyer, Gautam Jain, argued the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was not applicable to his client as no role was attributed to him in the explosives case. Shinde was earlier convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in a fake “encounter” killing.

Jain said Shinde was in jail since March 21, 2021, and his further incarceration was not required as NIA’s charge sheet showed his client’s limited role.

NIA’s lawyer, Sunil Gonsalves, opposed the bail saying Shinde was aware of the criminal conspiracy and helped dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze in illegal activities including getting the SIM cards used in the crime using bogus documents.

Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Shinde on March 21, 2021. NIA later took over the Hiran murder case. Investigators have said Shinde came out of jail on parole in May 2020 and met Vaze and sought work. Shinde later allegedly started helping Vaze in “all his illegal activities” in Mumbai and Thane. He allegedly collected money from various bars at Vaze’s request for a commission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alleged bookie Naresh Gor provided five SIM cards using fake documents. The cards were handed over to Shinde, who allegedly gave them to Vaze, who passed them off to other accused.

On February 25, 2021, a car was found abandoned near Ambani’s residence with explosives and a note threatening to kill members of his family. On March 5, the body of the vehicle owner Hiran was found dumped in a creek.