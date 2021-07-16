Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Antilia explosives scare: Sachin Vaze applies for default bail
mumbai news

Antilia explosives scare: Sachin Vaze applies for default bail

Dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze has questioned the extension granted to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a charge-sheet against him in the Antilia explosives scare case and connected murder of Thane-based auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran
By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 11:57 PM IST
HT Image

Dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze has questioned the extension granted to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a charge-sheet against him in the Antilia explosives scare case and connected murder of Thane-based auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran. Vaze has sought bail citing the federal agency’s failure to file a charge sheet against him in a stipulated time of 90 days from the date of his arrest. The court has posted the application for hearing on July 22.

Court sources said Vaze has recently sent an application from jail directly to the special NIA court seeking bail.

Vaze was arrested on March 13 and acting on a plea filed by NIA, the special court had on June 9, granted the federal agency two more months to file a charge sheet against the accused.

The sources said Vaze has also questioned this grant of extension to NIA to file a charge sheet against him.

NIA has responded to Vaze’s plea that since the extension has already been granted by the special court, Vaze’s plea was not maintainable.

Vaze was arrested on March 13 after in connection with an explosives-laden Scorpio found near Antilia, south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 and subsequent murder of the owner of the SUV, Thane based auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran.

Vaze was originally in charge of the investigation of the explosives case but was removed after reports emerged of his links with Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV and reported it stolen on February 17, 2021. Hiran himself was found dead in a creek on March 5. It subsequently emerged that Vaze had borrowed the car in November and returned it in early February.

NIA took over the explosives case on March 8 and the murder case on March 24. Vaze was named the main accused in both.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Post about 3 friends turning 100 within days of each other wins hearts

From reality to abstract: Remembering KV Subbanna

Portrayal of turban-wearing Sikh character in Pixar’s Turning Red wins hearts

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP