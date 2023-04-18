At Apple event, Goregaon resident gets Tim Cook autograph on a 1984 Macintosh

MUMBAI: As Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook inaugurated India’s first Apple store at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday, he was surprised to see a Goregaon resident with an old Macintosh Classic machine.

Sajid Moinuddin said he took along the Apple Macintosh, the company’s first personal computer, to showcase Apple’s journey from 1984 to its own store in Mumbai (Photo courtesy: Sajid Moinuddin)

Sajid Moinuddin, a designer by profession, said he wanted to get his first Apple machine signed by Cook when he inaugurated the first company-owned store in India at Mumbai’s BKC.

“I took along the old Macintosh Classic machine at the launch to showcase the journey of Apple from 1984 to their first store launch in Mumbai,” said the 52-year-old UX designer and design head, internet services and products, Sigmoid Frogs.

Moinuddin worked with the Hindustan Times Cafe in 2006 and was part of the HT Cafe supplement design launch team.

Moinuddin said Cook was surprised to see him get the Apple machine at the event. “He was elated to see the old Macintosh computer, and gracious enough to sign an autograph on it. Though it does not work anymore, I had preserved it all these years. I wanted to convey that Apple products are close to my heart,” he said.

Moinuddin said the machine was bought in 1984. “I had just passed out from college and was dabbling in computers. My father introduced me to Apple Macintosh computers. I started designing Apple products and this was the first machine I had used,” he said.

Tim Cook also signed a 10-year-old unopened iPod for another Apple fan.