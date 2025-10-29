APSEZ signs MoUs to develop 3 terminals at Vadhvan port

Mumbai: The Gautam Adani-led Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) Limited on Tuesday signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), expressing interest in developing and maintaining key infrastructure at the upcoming Vadhavan port in Palghar district. The two MoUs, covering projects worth ₹53,000 crore, were signed during the second day of the five-day India Maritime Week, currently underway in the city.

“The Vadhavan port, which will count among the top 10 ports in the world by size from day one, will have nine container terminals. APSEZ has expressed interest in developing three of the terminals and creating other infrastructure,” JNPA chairman Unmesh Wagh told reporters after the signing the MoUs along with APSEZ chief executive and whole-time director, Ashwani Gupta.

JNPA owns 76% stake in the Vadhavan port while the remaining share is owned by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), which comes under the state government.

Sources told HT that the first MoU, worth around ₹25,000 crore, covers development of three cargo terminals, creation of infrastructure to facilitate marine services and intermodal connectivity, provision of digital solutions and IT infrastructure, and manpower training and skill development. The second MoU, worth around ₹26,500 crore, covers land reclamation for and construction and maintenance of an offshore protection bund under a public-private partnership, the sources said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled the logo of the proposed National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal in Gujarat. He also released the NMHC research report and inaugurated the Maritime Heritage Day celebrations. Five other reports were also released during the second day of the maritime week, focusing on green hydrogen, e-fuels, zero-emission trucking, pollution control, and green port performance benchmarks.

Among other major developments at the maritime week, Mumbai-based Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has signed an exclusive Teaming Agreement (TA) with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI), the country’s largest shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company, for collaborating on the design and construction of landing platform docks (LPDs) for the Indian Navy.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had last week accorded approval for acquisition of LPDs, a critical capability addition for the Navy to project power, undertake amphibious operations, and deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

Prime minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the maritime week proceedings on Wednesday, when he is scheduled to address the Maritime Leaders’ Conclave and chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum.

The Global Maritime CEO Forum, the flagship event of the maritime week, will bring together CEOs of global maritime companies, investors, policy makers, innovators, and international partners to deliberate on the future of the global maritime ecosystem. It will serve as a key platform for dialogue on sustainable maritime growth, resilient supply chains, green shipping, and inclusive blue economy strategies.

PM Modi’s participation in the event reflects his deep commitment to an ambitious, future-oriented maritime transformation, aligned with the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. This long-term vision, built on four strategic pillars — port-led development, shipping and ship building, seamless logistics, and maritime skill-building — aims to position India among the world’s leading maritime powers.