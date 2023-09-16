Architectural intern booked for riding bike on Sea Link, abusing cop

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old female architect interning with a renowned architectural firm, was booked on Friday for driving her two-wheeler on Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL). When the officials tried to stop her, she got into an argument, and allegedly pushed a constable.

According to the police, they received a call from the BWSL security staff that a woman, identified as Nupur Mukesh Patel, was riding her bullet on the sea link and heading towards south Mumbai.

The Worli traffic police constable, Rajendra Hipparkar, tried to stop her but noticed that she was speeding and went ahead of the landing point of sea-link and stopped other vehicles plying ahead of her, and stopped Patel.

“When the police personnel stopped her, she started arguing with them, saying that her father owned the road, and she is a taxpayer and therefore nobody could stop her. Despite several requests, she was not ready to take her two-wheeler on one side of the road and was arguing with the traffic police. She then threw a suspicious object, which looked like a pistol, towards the police personnel,” said a police officer.

Patel is a resident of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and the bullet is registered under a real estate firm in Jabalpur.

“She got into unnecessary arguments and even pushed a constable. We have booked her under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988,” said the police officer.

She was given a notice under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for an appearance before the investigating officer and was allowed to go.

